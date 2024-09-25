Biden and Lam's Strategic Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Global Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in talks with Vietnam's President To Lam on Wednesday, with the primary aim of strengthening relations with the Southeast Asian country and manufacturing hub, while also countering its affiliations with China and Russia. This engagement took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking Lam's inaugural visit to the U.S. as president.

In New York, Lam met with representatives of U.S. giants like Meta (META.O), who committed to expanding investments in the 100-million-strong Communist-ruled nation. Lam has asked business leaders to support Hanoi's appeal to Washington for its removal from the non-market economies list and to lift other trade barriers, emphasizing the U.S. and Vietnam's cooperation in semiconductor supply chains.

Joe Biden's visit to Hanoi last year secured agreements on semiconductors, minerals, and upgraded diplomatic ties, despite U.S. concerns over human rights issues. Lam's recent engagements include addressing the U.N. General Assembly and visiting Cuba. Ahead of his U.S. visit, notable Vietnamese activists were released from prison, though other dissidents remain detained, as Vietnam seeks to balance its internal and external political dynamics.

