Left Menu

International Coalition Calls for Immediate 21-Day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border

The United States, France, and their allies have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border and expressed support for a ceasefire in Gaza. This joint statement aims to open diplomatic channels and reduce regional conflict, coming after heightened hostilities and humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:45 IST
International Coalition Calls for Immediate 21-Day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, France and some of their allies have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border, according to a joint statement released by the White House late on Wednesday. The statement, backed by the European Union, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, addressed the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.

'The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation,' the statement read. The coalition urged both governments to endorse the temporary ceasefire to allow space for diplomatic discussions towards a long-term settlement.

A senior U.S. official indicated that the 21-day ceasefire period could also pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza, where conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group have raised fears of a broader regional conflict. Recently, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah leaders and other sites in Lebanon, leading to numerous fatalities and further displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024