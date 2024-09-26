International Coalition Calls for Immediate 21-Day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border
The United States, France, and their allies have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border and expressed support for a ceasefire in Gaza. This joint statement aims to open diplomatic channels and reduce regional conflict, coming after heightened hostilities and humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon.
The United States, France and some of their allies have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border, according to a joint statement released by the White House late on Wednesday. The statement, backed by the European Union, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, addressed the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.
'The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation,' the statement read. The coalition urged both governments to endorse the temporary ceasefire to allow space for diplomatic discussions towards a long-term settlement.
A senior U.S. official indicated that the 21-day ceasefire period could also pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza, where conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group have raised fears of a broader regional conflict. Recently, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah leaders and other sites in Lebanon, leading to numerous fatalities and further displacement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Sanctions Lebanese Network Linked to Hezbollah Funding
Hezbollah and Hamas: Strategic Alliances in the Ongoing Conflict
Taiwan Monitors Security Over Pagers Linked to Hezbollah
Antony Blinken Warns of Escalation in Middle East Amid Hezbollah Blasts
Israel Braces for Potential Showdown with Hezbollah: A New Phase in the Conflict