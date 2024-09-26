International Coalition Calls for Immediate 21-Day Ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon Border

The United States, France and some of their allies have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border, according to a joint statement released by the White House late on Wednesday. The statement, backed by the European Union, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, addressed the escalating conflict between Lebanon and Israel.

'The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation,' the statement read. The coalition urged both governments to endorse the temporary ceasefire to allow space for diplomatic discussions towards a long-term settlement.

A senior U.S. official indicated that the 21-day ceasefire period could also pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza, where conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group have raised fears of a broader regional conflict. Recently, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah leaders and other sites in Lebanon, leading to numerous fatalities and further displacement.

