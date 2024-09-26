CSIR stands for Catalyst for Scientifically Imaginative Rashtra, underlines VP

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of substantial contributions to research and development (R&D) during his address at the 83rd CSIR Foundation Day Celebrations in New Delhi. He cautioned against equating fiscal investment with success, stressing that the true value of R&D lies in its tangible outcomes. "Commitment of resources alone is not enough," he remarked, adding that research results should be substantial, not superficial.

Highlighting the role of R&D in soft diplomacy and national security, Dhankhar asserted, "Research is so integrated with security these days. Therefore, investment in research is for the nation, growth, and sustainability." He acknowledged the increasing recognition of the scientific community, expressing satisfaction with the government's deep commitment to supporting India's scientists, a sentiment embodied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recalling the historical lack of recognition for India's scientific contributions, Dhankhar remarked that the situation has now improved. He pointed to a changing ecosystem where scientists are empowered to fully exploit their talents and innovate for national development. He urged corporate sectors to increase their investment in R&D, noting India's potential for growth in sectors like automotive and information technology.

Terming CSIR as a "Catalyst for Scientifically Imaginative Rashtra," Dhankhar commended its foundational role in shaping a rising and unstoppable India. He further stressed the need for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that investments in human resources lead to impactful research, urging academic researchers to prioritize genuine scientific exploration over academic gains.

Reflecting on India's historical scientific prowess, Dhankhar highlighted the country's legacy as a global leader in science and technology. He acknowledged the nation had lost its way for some time but expressed optimism that India is now regaining its stature on the world stage.

Earlier in the day, the Vice-President inaugurated the 'CSIR Thematic Exhibition 2024' at NASC Complex, alongside key figures such as Prof. Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman of ISRO, and Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR.