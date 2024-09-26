Tamil Nadu CM Calls for Diplomatic Intervention for Fishermen Arrested by Bahrain Coast Guard

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon the central government to take swift diplomatic measures to secure the release of 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai fishing village, Tirunelveli district, who were detained by the Bahrain Coast Guard for crossing the border while fishing in Iran on September 11.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin emphasized the need for immediate consular access and legal assistance to ensure the fishermen's early release. He highlighted that the boats involved belonged to Iranian nationals and stressed the severe impact the arrest has had on the fishermen's families, who rely heavily on their income.

Stalin's appeal comes amid reports that the Sri Lankan Coast Guard recently opened fire in the air to deter fishermen from Rameswaram who were fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line close to Katchathevu. The fishermen were forced to abandon their nets and return to the Rameswaram coast.

