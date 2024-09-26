Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Drone Commander in Beirut

The Israeli military announced it has killed Mohammed Hussein Surour, a Hezbollah drone commander, in an airstrike targeting an apartment building in Beirut's suburbs. Hezbollah has yet to respond to Israel's assertion regarding Surour's death.

Updated: 26-09-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:41 IST
In a recent airstrike, the Israeli military reported the elimination of a Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour. The strike targeted an apartment building in the suburbs of Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, Surour played a pivotal role in Hezbollah's drone operations. The incident has escalated tensions between the two entities.

As of now, Hezbollah has not issued any statements concerning the Israeli claim about Surour's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

