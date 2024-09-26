Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Drone Commander in Beirut

In a recent airstrike, the Israeli military reported the elimination of a Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour. The strike targeted an apartment building in the suburbs of Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, Surour played a pivotal role in Hezbollah's drone operations. The incident has escalated tensions between the two entities.

As of now, Hezbollah has not issued any statements concerning the Israeli claim about Surour's demise.

