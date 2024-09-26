Family of Alleged Badlapur Sex Offender Demand Security for Burial Amidst Community Opposition
The family of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case and killed in a police shootout, demands security for his burial amidst threats and community opposition. Advocate claims lack of transparency in the police's assertions and calls for an impartial investigation into the encounter.
- India
The family of Akshay Shinde, accused of sexual assault and fatally shot in an alleged police encounter, is demanding security for his burial amidst community opposition and threats.
Amar Shinde, Akshay's uncle, stated that the family is still searching for a safe burial site, with police offering to show potential locations.
Petitioning for police protection, the family cites threats to their lives and highlights a lack of transparency in the police's actions, calling for an impartial investigation into the incident.
