Supreme Court Overturns Bail Condition for YouTuber Felix Jerald
The Supreme Court overturned a Madras High Court directive that required YouTuber Felix Jerald to close down his channel as a bail condition. This decision confirms the September 6 order granting Jerald bail without this stipulation. Jerald was initially arrested for hosting a controversial interview on his channel.
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned a directive from the Madras High Court that conditioned YouTuber Felix Jerald's bail on the closure of his channel. The top court's decision reaffirmed its September 6 order, which granted bail to Jerald without this stipulation.
Following its earlier directive, the bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that Jerald had already been released on bail. The condition imposed by the high court requiring him to shut down his YouTube channel, RedPix 24x7, was deemed "unwarranted and extraneous." However, the other bail conditions will remain in effect.
Jerald was apprehended for airing an objectionable interview with fellow YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who criticized Madras High Court judges and female police officers. The Supreme Court also ordered the release of Shankar, who was re-arrested under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act.
