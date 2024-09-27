Left Menu

Crisis in Lebanon: Rising Tensions and Humanitarian Impacts

Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week as Israel escalates strikes targeting Hezbollah. More than 200,000 people have been displaced, and international calls for a cease-fire have been made. The situation continues to deteriorate with strikes in Syria, economic woes for Palestinians, and possible evacuations of Filipino workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Lebanon has faced severe humanitarian impacts, with nearly 700 people killed this week according to the health ministry. Israel has intensified its military strikes, citing Hezbollah's military activities.

Fears are mounting that the destruction seen in Gaza will be repeated in Lebanon, adding to the 1,540 deaths already recorded within its borders. Additionally, more than 200,000 individuals have been displaced since Hezbollah began missile strikes into northern Israel in support of Hamas.

The United States, France, and other allies have called for a 21-day cease-fire to alleviate the escalating crisis. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations and economic challenges for Palestinians continue, compounding the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

