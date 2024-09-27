Crisis in Lebanon: Rising Tensions and Humanitarian Impacts

Lebanon has faced severe humanitarian impacts, with nearly 700 people killed this week according to the health ministry. Israel has intensified its military strikes, citing Hezbollah's military activities.

Fears are mounting that the destruction seen in Gaza will be repeated in Lebanon, adding to the 1,540 deaths already recorded within its borders. Additionally, more than 200,000 individuals have been displaced since Hezbollah began missile strikes into northern Israel in support of Hamas.

The United States, France, and other allies have called for a 21-day cease-fire to alleviate the escalating crisis. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations and economic challenges for Palestinians continue, compounding the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)