Left Menu

Echoes of Displacement: Lives Altered Near Yamuna Floodplain

An anti-encroachment drive near Delhi's Yamuna floodplain caused protests among locals. Many families, served eviction notices, face homelessness. Residents, including a pregnant Pinky Kashyap, grapple with uncertainty and fear of relocation, unable to afford rent. The operation deployed police to maintain order, linked to a Yamuna beautification project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:20 IST
Echoes of Displacement: Lives Altered Near Yamuna Floodplain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An anti-encroachment operation was executed on Wednesday in Delhi's northeast Shastri Park, sparking protests from local residents dismayed by the authority's actions.

''To ensure law and order and avert disruptions during the demolition, a substantial police force was stationed, aided by paramilitary personnel,'' a senior police official revealed.

Pinky Kashyap, 21, a pregnant mother of a toddler, expressed her plight, stating, ''Where will I go with my child in this condition? My husband's Rs 12,000 monthly income barely covers our expenses in Delhi.''

Seema, in her 50s, echoed feelings of long-standing fear, which have now materialized as displacement becomes a reality.

According to locals, about 200 families received eviction notices on March 2. Authorities instructed them to vacate by Monday, with demolitions slated for Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the Yamuna beautification scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025