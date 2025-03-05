Echoes of Displacement: Lives Altered Near Yamuna Floodplain
An anti-encroachment drive near Delhi's Yamuna floodplain caused protests among locals. Many families, served eviction notices, face homelessness. Residents, including a pregnant Pinky Kashyap, grapple with uncertainty and fear of relocation, unable to afford rent. The operation deployed police to maintain order, linked to a Yamuna beautification project.
An anti-encroachment operation was executed on Wednesday in Delhi's northeast Shastri Park, sparking protests from local residents dismayed by the authority's actions.
''To ensure law and order and avert disruptions during the demolition, a substantial police force was stationed, aided by paramilitary personnel,'' a senior police official revealed.
Pinky Kashyap, 21, a pregnant mother of a toddler, expressed her plight, stating, ''Where will I go with my child in this condition? My husband's Rs 12,000 monthly income barely covers our expenses in Delhi.''
Seema, in her 50s, echoed feelings of long-standing fear, which have now materialized as displacement becomes a reality.
According to locals, about 200 families received eviction notices on March 2. Authorities instructed them to vacate by Monday, with demolitions slated for Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the Yamuna beautification scheme.
