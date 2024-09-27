ATM Heist Suspects Clash with Tamil Nadu Police: One Dead, Several Injured
Tamil Nadu police fatally shot one member of a suspected gang involved in an ATM heist in Kerala during a high-speed chase in Kumarapalayam. Another suspect and two police officers were injured. The police apprehended six more suspects and seized a concealed car, with inquiries ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident on Friday, Tamil Nadu police shot dead a gang member suspected of participating in an ATM heist in Kerala. The confrontation occurred when the suspects tried to flee after colliding with several vehicles in Kumarapalayam, according to a senior police official.
Another suspect was injured by police gunfire and has been hospitalized, along with two policemen who were hurt during the altercation. Salem Range DIG E S Uma confirmed the police were forced to open fire due to the gang's aggression, resulting in injuries to two officers.
A massive police operation ensued, leading to the interception of the gang's container truck. Six additional suspects were detained, and a concealed car was seized. Authorities are investigating if the gang is linked to multiple ATM heists in Thrissur district.
