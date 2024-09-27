Left Menu

Mass Exodus: Thousands Flee Lebanon to Syria Amid Conflict

Over 30,000 people, mostly Syrians, have fled from Lebanon to Syria in the last 72 hours due to escalating conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The majority of the refugees are Syrians, with a significant number being women and children. This migration poses a difficult choice between two crisis-hit nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:38 IST
Mass Exodus: Thousands Flee Lebanon to Syria Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Well over 30,000 people, mainly Syrians, have crossed into Syria from Lebanon in the past 72 hours, the UN refugee agency reported on Friday. The exodus is a direct response to the escalating conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, which has led to hundreds of deaths in Lebanon.

The UNHCR representative in Syria, Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, noted that approximately 80% of the crossings are made up of Syrians, while 20% are Lebanese. Alarmingly, nearly half of those fleeing are children and adolescents, with women outnumbering men in making this perilous journey.

"They are crossing from a country at war to one that has faced a crisis conflict for 13 years," Llosa said during a news conference, underscoring the harrowing choices that these individuals face. "We will have to see over the next few days how many more do so," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024