Mzamo Buthelezi Praises Public Service Transformation at SAAPAM Conference

Public Service and Administration Minister, Mzamo Buthelezi, commended the continuous efforts of those transforming South Africa’s public service during his address at the 23rd annual gala dinner of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) in Johannesburg. The event was part of a broader conference focused on advancing good governance and professionalism in public administration.

Celebrating Public Service Transformation

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, Buthelezi reflected on the legacy of great leaders such as President Nelson Mandela and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, praising them for their foundational role in building a public service committed to fairness, inclusivity, and justice. “Their legacy challenges us to build a capable, ethical, and professional public service, regardless of the challenges we face,” said the minister.

He emphasized that the current administration, under the 7th Government of National Unity (GNU), is committed to upholding the values of accountability, transparency, and inclusive governance, which were central to the ethos of South Africa’s democratic pioneers.

Building a Future on Strong Foundations

Buthelezi acknowledged the challenges faced by the public service today but highlighted the importance of remaining true to the principles of Batho Pele (People First) in public administration. "We must ensure that every decision reflects the values our predecessors championed. As public servants, it is our duty to build a government that truly works for the people," he remarked.

The minister called for the next generation of public servants to draw inspiration from the courage and wisdom of leaders like Mandela and Buthelezi, particularly as they work to navigate the complexities of the 21st century, which demands a more agile and skilled public service.

Embracing Innovation in Public Administration

Looking to the future, Buthelezi emphasized the need for innovation in the delivery of public goods and services. He urged collaboration between public servants and scholars, advocating for the expansion of peer review mechanisms in academia. This would ensure that the knowledge produced by SAAPAM members is accessible, relevant, and responsive to the needs of South Africans. “Public administration must not only focus on current realities but must innovate to create better systems for the future,” he noted.

Strengthening the Relationship with SAAPAM

The minister reiterated the essential relationship between the public service and SAAPAM in fostering good governance and effective service delivery. SAAPAM, with its mission to advance professionalism and scholarship in public administration, plays a critical role in shaping the country’s governance structures. Buthelezi encouraged SAAPAM’s members to continue their pursuit of academic excellence while ensuring that their work directly benefits public service delivery.

A Call for Professionalism and Ethical Governance

Buthelezi concluded by stressing the importance of professionalism, integrity, and ethical governance in public administration. He called on the current generation of public servants to uphold these values, as well as the principles of accountability and transparency that the GNU has placed at the centre of its mission.

The SAAPAM conference also featured a discussion on the future of public administration in South Africa, with participants exploring new strategies to improve governance, service delivery, and public sector innovation. SAAPAM's National Board, consisting of scholars and professionals elected every two years, plays a crucial role in driving this agenda across the country’s provincial chapters.

Buthelezi’s remarks underscored the critical role of public service in shaping South Africa’s future, calling for continued dedication to the principles laid by its foundational leaders. His speech marked a significant moment of reflection and recommitment to building a public service that remains a catalyst for positive change and a beacon of hope for every citizen. 4