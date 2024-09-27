Prataprao Jadhav Announces Theme for 9th Ayurveda Day: Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health

Union Minister of Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, unveiled the theme for the 9th Ayurveda Day, set to be celebrated on October 29, 2024, as “Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health.” The announcement came during a curtain-raiser press conference at Ayush Bhawan. This year’s main event will be hosted at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

The chosen theme highlights the global potential of Ayurveda in contributing to health systems worldwide through innovative practices. Minister Jadhav also revealed a month-long campaign that started today, featuring a series of events across India to propagate Ayurveda’s role as a cornerstone of Indian Traditional Medicine.

Focus on Ayurveda's Global Impact

The Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, emphasized that the theme aligns with the ministry's broader initiatives to promote Ayurveda. Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director of AIIA, outlined efforts to ensure that the benefits of Ayurveda reach both India and the global community during this celebration.

Ayurveda Day: A Tradition Since 2016

Since its inception in 2016, Ayurveda Day is celebrated annually on Dhanwantari Jayanti, also known as Dhanteras, symbolizing India's deep commitment to integrating Ayurveda into a holistic healthcare system. The event reflects the government's efforts to advance Ayurveda as a vital component of health and wellness culture in India.

Nationwide Campaign Leading to the Main Event

The month-long campaign leading up to Ayurveda Day will include mass awareness programs, engagement activities, and a variety of promotional efforts to bolster Ayurveda's role in modern healthcare. The Ministry of Ayush will supervise these activities, which aim to mainstream Ayurveda, drive innovation, and expand its global reach.

Reaffirming Commitment to Healthcare Through Ayurveda

As the world faces increasing health challenges, the Indian government is dedicated to enhancing healthcare outcomes by mainstreaming Ayurveda and promoting it as a global health solution. The 9th Ayurveda Day will underscore the country's efforts to encourage innovation within the field and expand its influence on the global stage. 4o