N Cape Launches First National Astro-Tourism Strategy in Africa: de Lille

The Northern Cape is set to unveil an exciting new venture for tourists, marking a first for the African continent, as announced by Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. A Groundbreaking Initiative

Speaking at the launch of the National Astro-Tourism Strategy on World Tourism Day in Carnarvon, Minister de Lille highlighted that this initiative aims to position South Africa as a premier destination for astro-tourism. The strategy, developed in collaboration with the Department of Science and Innovation, seeks to enhance the synergy between humans and conservation while exploring the origins of life on Earth and the universe.

“This strategy goes beyond just astronomy; it represents a creative link between our heritage and the cosmos. We are proud to be the first country in Africa to launch such a comprehensive initiative,” said Minister de Lille.

Key Objectives of the Strategy

The National Astro-Tourism Strategy focuses on several critical areas, including:

Infrastructure Development: Enhancing facilities to support tourism and scientific activities in the region.

Optimal Functioning of Astronomy-Tourism Streams: Streamlining operations to attract tourists and science enthusiasts.

Community Transformation: Empowering local communities to engage with and benefit from the tourism initiative.

Minister de Lille encouraged the public, along with tourism and astronomy stakeholders, to participate by submitting comments and suggestions to strengthen the strategy further.

Harnessing the Power of the Square Kilometre Array

One of the focal points of this strategy is the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the world’s largest radio telescope, located in the Northern Cape. Minister de Lille emphasized the importance of leveraging this incredible scientific achievement to promote astro-tourism and rural development.

“The SKA is not just a leap towards the future of astronomy; it is an opportunity for us to use this resource as a catalyst for developing the Karoo region, fostering rural tourism, and enhancing agri-tourism,” she stated.

The African Night Sky

Highlighting the unique advantages of the Northern Cape, the Minister pointed out that 50% of the world’s population cannot see the beauty of the night sky, while the African sky remains a treasure with its clear and dark expanse. This makes the province an ideal location for astro-tourism.

Vision and Strategic Pillars

The vision of the Astro Tourism Strategy is to create an inclusive sector that generates sustainable benefits for local communities. It focuses on three strategic pillars:

Indigenous Celestial Narratives and Human Capacity Development: Promoting local narratives and skills to enhance the visitor experience.

Infrastructure Development: Building the necessary facilities and amenities to support astro-tourism.

Inclusive Tourism Growth and Partnerships: Fostering collaboration among various stakeholders to maximize the potential of the sector.

Minister de Lille concluded by emphasizing the untapped potential in the tourism market and the importance of collaboration at all government levels and with the private sector to promote South Africa’s hidden gems, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and community-based tourism.

This initiative promises to not only attract tourists but also uplift local communities, paving the way for a sustainable future in astro-tourism in South Africa.