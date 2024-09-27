Left Menu

Hezbollah’s Hashem Safieddine Survives Israeli Strikes

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine is confirmed alive following Israeli airstrikes targeting the group's central command in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to a Hezbollah source.

Updated: 27-09-2024 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A senior Hezbollah official, Hashem Safieddine, is alive after several Israeli airstrikes hit the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah source informed Reuters on Friday.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility, stating that the targets were part of the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group's central command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

