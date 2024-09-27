Hezbollah’s Hashem Safieddine Survives Israeli Strikes
Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine is confirmed alive following Israeli airstrikes targeting the group's central command in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to a Hezbollah source.
- Lebanon
A senior Hezbollah official, Hashem Safieddine, is alive after several Israeli airstrikes hit the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah source informed Reuters on Friday.
The Israeli military claimed responsibility, stating that the targets were part of the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group's central command.
