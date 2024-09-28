U.S. State Department Approves $405 Million Missile Sale to Australia
The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential $405 million sale of advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range and related equipment to Australia, with Northrop Grumman as the primary contractor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has authorized the potential sale of advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range to Australia, the Pentagon announced on Friday. The estimated cost of the sale is approximately $405 million.
According to the Pentagon, the primary contractor for the deal will be Northrop Grumman.
This sale underscores strong defense ties between the U.S. and Australia, further reinforcing their military collaboration and strategic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk Calls Australian Government 'Fascists' Over Proposed Misinformation Law
Elon Musk Criticizes Australia's Misinformation Legislation
Canada, Australia, Germany Dominate Davis Cup Group Stages
Mark Mitchell Joins Australian Counterparts at Police Ministers Council Meeting
Liam Livingstone's Heroics Lead England to T20 Victory Over Australia