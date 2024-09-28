Left Menu

U.S. State Department Approves $405 Million Missile Sale to Australia

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential $405 million sale of advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range and related equipment to Australia, with Northrop Grumman as the primary contractor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:48 IST
U.S. State Department Approves $405 Million Missile Sale to Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has authorized the potential sale of advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range to Australia, the Pentagon announced on Friday. The estimated cost of the sale is approximately $405 million.

According to the Pentagon, the primary contractor for the deal will be Northrop Grumman.

This sale underscores strong defense ties between the U.S. and Australia, further reinforcing their military collaboration and strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024