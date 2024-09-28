U.S. State Department Approves $405 Million Missile Sale to Australia

The U.S. State Department has authorized the potential sale of advanced anti-radiation guided missiles-extended range to Australia, the Pentagon announced on Friday. The estimated cost of the sale is approximately $405 million.

According to the Pentagon, the primary contractor for the deal will be Northrop Grumman.

This sale underscores strong defense ties between the U.S. and Australia, further reinforcing their military collaboration and strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)