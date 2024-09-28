Chinese Military Drills Escalate Tensions in South China Sea

Chinese air and naval forces are conducting manoeuvres in a disputed area of the South China Sea, according to the military statement on Saturday. This comes soon after China's top diplomat engaged in talks with his U.S. counterpart about easing regional tensions.

The Chinese drills will feature routine early-warning and reconnaissance exercises, as well as patrols near Scarborough Shoal. "The theatre troops maintain high vigilance, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights," the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army announced.

In one of Asia's most contested regions, Scarborough Shoal is located 200 km off the Philippines' coast. Despite a 2016 Hague ruling that dismissed China's sweeping claims, Beijing still holds its stance. This latest activity follows a March assurance from the U.S. to the Philippines about the strength of their defence partnership.

