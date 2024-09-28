Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Decomposed Bodies of Father and Daughters Found in Delhi Apartment

Decomposed bodies of a 46-year-old carpenter and his four daughters were discovered in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Police found celphos poison and suspicious liquid in the house. While the man's family claimed differently-abled status for two daughters, locals stated all four were challenged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:43 IST
  • India

The decomposed bodies of a 46-year-old man and his four daughters, two of whom were differently-abled, were discovered in their rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police reported on Saturday.

The bodies, uncovered on Friday afternoon, showed no injury marks. However, police found three packets of celphos poison, five glasses, and a spoon containing a suspicious liquid in the house.

While police said the man's two youngest daughters were differently-abled, neighbors claimed all four were challenged. Police are currently working to verify this claim, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

