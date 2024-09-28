Escalating Conflict: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon

In a dramatic escalation, Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and other regions of Lebanon on Saturday, following a massive assault aimed at Hezbollah's headquarters. The intended target, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has yet to confirm his status.

The strikes come amid heightened tensions, with Reuters journalists witnessing over 20 airstrikes in quick succession before dawn. Thousands fled affected areas, seeking refuge in central Beirut and along the coastline.

With Hezbollah responding and Israel expanding its targets, the conflict threatens to escalate, drawing in regional powers like Iran and potentially the United States. The world watches apprehensively as diplomatic channels seek de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)