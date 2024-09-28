Left Menu

Protest Rally in Himachal Pradesh Demands Abolition of Waqf Board and Migrant Verification

Hundreds of people participated in a rally organized by the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, demanding the abolition of the Waqf Board and the verification of migrants' identification documents. The protest was led by Surjeet Singh and Ashish Sharma, and included calls for a statewide check of migrants' IDs and the demolition of an unauthorized mosque section in Sanjauli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:09 IST
Protest Rally in Himachal Pradesh Demands Abolition of Waqf Board and Migrant Verification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of individuals rallied under the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti banner in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, demanding the abolition of the Waqf Board and the verification of migrants' identification documents.

Led by district president Surjeet Singh and Bajrang Dal's Ashish Sharma, the rally witnessed the participation of numerous people waving saffron flags and banners. Police were heavily deployed to maintain order, while shops owned by minority community members remained closed.

Protest leaders submitted a memorandum to the local administration, urging the abolition of the Waqf Board and a verification process for migrants' identification documents. They emphasized passing this proposal in statewide Gram Sabha meetings scheduled for October 2. Additionally, they criticized the Congress government for delaying action on the Sanjauli mosque issue, where Hindu groups demand the demolition of an unauthorized portion.

The leaders cautioned the government against undermining Hindu residents' peace by prioritizing outsiders without valid documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024