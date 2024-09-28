Protest Rally in Himachal Pradesh Demands Abolition of Waqf Board and Migrant Verification

Hundreds of individuals rallied under the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti banner in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, demanding the abolition of the Waqf Board and the verification of migrants' identification documents.

Led by district president Surjeet Singh and Bajrang Dal's Ashish Sharma, the rally witnessed the participation of numerous people waving saffron flags and banners. Police were heavily deployed to maintain order, while shops owned by minority community members remained closed.

Protest leaders submitted a memorandum to the local administration, urging the abolition of the Waqf Board and a verification process for migrants' identification documents. They emphasized passing this proposal in statewide Gram Sabha meetings scheduled for October 2. Additionally, they criticized the Congress government for delaying action on the Sanjauli mosque issue, where Hindu groups demand the demolition of an unauthorized portion.

The leaders cautioned the government against undermining Hindu residents' peace by prioritizing outsiders without valid documents.

