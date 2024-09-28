Israel Mobilizes Three Reserve Battalions Amid Rising Tensions
Israel's military has decided to mobilize three reserve battalions to strengthen the defenses of its central command as tensions rise ahead of upcoming Jewish holidays. Fierce conflicts in the West Bank and renewed clashes with Palestinian militants during Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza have necessitated this move.
Israel's military announced on Saturday the mobilization of three reserve battalions, aimed at bolstering the defenses of its central command. This area includes the tension-filled West Bank.
The decision precedes a period of Jewish holidays, historically marked by escalated tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank where conflict with Palestinian militants has intensified amid Israel's ongoing campaign against Hamas in Gaza.
'In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up three reserve battalions for operational activities and to strengthen the defense in the Central Command,' the military announced, providing no further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
