Israel Mobilizes Three Reserve Battalions Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's military announced on Saturday the mobilization of three reserve battalions, aimed at bolstering the defenses of its central command. This area includes the tension-filled West Bank.

The decision precedes a period of Jewish holidays, historically marked by escalated tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank where conflict with Palestinian militants has intensified amid Israel's ongoing campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

'In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up three reserve battalions for operational activities and to strengthen the defense in the Central Command,' the military announced, providing no further details.

