Three Pakistani Police Officers Injured in Roadside Blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least three Pakistani police officials were injured when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, authorities reported.

The explosion occurred in the Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, which borders Afghanistan.

The deputy superintendent of police confirmed that three policemen were hurt, but other officials, including the station house officer (SHO), were unharmed. The injured were immediately transported to the hospital for medical care.

This attack follows a recent explosion at a police station in Swabi city on Thursday night, which resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries.

According to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies' digital database, the number of attacks in the country rose sharply from 38 in July to 59 in August, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone witnessing 29 incidents and 25 casualties.

In response to the growing terrorism threat, the federal cabinet approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a national counter-terrorism campaign, in June.

