Slovakian prosecutors are considering terrorism charges against a man accused of attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico, following the conclusion of their detailed investigation. The suspect, aged 71 during the incident last May, allegedly shot Fico four times, leaving him in a critical state.

Identified as Juraj C., the suspect claimed he didn't intend to kill but wanted to harm Fico, citing disagreements over policies. The general prosecutor revealed that case documents exceeded 6,000 pages, and the serious crimes department prosecutor will soon determine the case's trajectory.

This assassination attempt has further escalated political discord in Slovakia, a member of the EU. Fico's recent governance actions, including legal and military policy reforms, have drawn criticism, amplifying protests due to suspected pro-Russian alignments, which the prime minister attributes to Western opposition influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)