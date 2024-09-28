Dramatic ATM Heist: Police Chase and Arrests in Namakkal

The Veppadai police in Namakkal district have registered cases, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, against six suspects involved in a brazen ATM heist in Thrissur, Kerala. Authorities recovered Rs 67 lakh from the suspects, a senior police official disclosed on Saturday.

Each suspect had a role in the heist at the Kerala ATMs, assembling in Chennai before proceeding to Thrissur. The gang, which stole approximately Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs, was caught after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam, thanks to a well-coordinated effort between Namakkal and Kerala police following an alert.

The pursuit ended with one suspect being gunned down and the detention of six others. Namakkal district Superintendent of Police, S Rajesh Kannan, revealed that the suspects traveled from Haryana to Chennai using various modes of transportation, then headed to Thrissur for the robbery. Police have since recovered Rs 67 lakh, seized their vehicles, and a sickle.

(With inputs from agencies.)