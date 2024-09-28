Left Menu

Dramatic ATM Heist: Police Chase and Arrests in Namakkal

The Veppadai police in Namakkal district registered cases against six suspects involved in a brazen ATM heist in Thrissur, Kerala, recovering Rs 67 lakh. The gang was nabbed after a dramatic chase following coordinated efforts between Namakkal and Kerala police. One suspect was gunned down, and six others detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:21 IST
Dramatic ATM Heist: Police Chase and Arrests in Namakkal
  • Country:
  • India

The Veppadai police in Namakkal district have registered cases, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, against six suspects involved in a brazen ATM heist in Thrissur, Kerala. Authorities recovered Rs 67 lakh from the suspects, a senior police official disclosed on Saturday.

Each suspect had a role in the heist at the Kerala ATMs, assembling in Chennai before proceeding to Thrissur. The gang, which stole approximately Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs, was caught after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam, thanks to a well-coordinated effort between Namakkal and Kerala police following an alert.

The pursuit ended with one suspect being gunned down and the detention of six others. Namakkal district Superintendent of Police, S Rajesh Kannan, revealed that the suspects traveled from Haryana to Chennai using various modes of transportation, then headed to Thrissur for the robbery. Police have since recovered Rs 67 lakh, seized their vehicles, and a sickle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024