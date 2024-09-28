Supreme Court to Hear Malayalam Actor Sidhique's Bail Plea in Rape Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear Malayalam film actor Sidhique's plea challenging the Kerala High Court's decision to deny him anticipatory bail in a rape case on September 30.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma will review Sidhique's petition, submitted through his lawyer Ranjeeta Rohatgi. The High Court had denied his bail on September 24, citing the seriousness of the charges and the need for custodial interrogation.

The High Court mentioned that Sidhique's denial of the incident made a potency test necessary and raised concerns that he might intimidate witnesses and tamper with evidence. Although the court clarified that its observations shouldn't be viewed as prejudicial to the case's merits, it stressed the importance of a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)