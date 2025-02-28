Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ex-IAS Officer in Land Dispute Case

The Supreme Court declined to quash an FIR against former IAS officer Pradip N Sharma in a land-allotment case but granted him anticipatory bail. The allegations involve misuse of power and corrupt practices. The court emphasized that the case requires further documentary investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to quash an FIR against Pradip N Sharma, a former IAS officer, linking him to a 2011 land-allotment dispute. However, the court granted Sharma anticipatory bail, acknowledging the case requires rigorous examination of documentary evidence.

The bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta clarified that quashing of FIRs is reserved for exceptional cases where no offense is evident. The allegations against Sharma suggest serious misuse of official position and corrupt practices, demanding comprehensive investigation.

Sharma, accused of facilitating favoritism in a land dispute while serving as Rajkot district collector, now faces an investigation primarily built on documentary evidence. The court underscores that criminal proceedings should only be preemptively quashed if there's clear abuse of process. Sharma is required to cooperate with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

