India Rebukes Pakistan at UN General Assembly Over Terrorism Claims

During the UN General Assembly, India responded sharply to Pakistan's allegations regarding Jammu and Kashmir, accusing Pakistan of harboring and sponsoring terrorism globally. India reiterated that cross-border terrorism would invite consequences and highlighted Pakistan's historical issues with terrorism, crime, and political instability.

Updated: 28-09-2024 21:55 IST
In a firm response at the UN General Assembly, India vehemently condemned Pakistan's accusations on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that Pakistan's own history with terrorism and crime undermines its credibility. India's representative, Bhavika Mangalanandan, highlighted the extensive list of terrorist attacks linked to Pakistan, urging the global community to recognize the hypocrisy.

India exercised its Right of Reply after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised the Kashmir issue, demanding India to reverse the abrogation of Article 370 and engage in peaceful dialogue. However, Mangalanandan emphasized that Pakistan's strategy of cross-border terrorism against India would inevitably invite consequences and called out Pakistan's global terror affiliations.

The Indian diplomat also pointed out Pakistan's dubious democratic practices and persecution of minorities, contrasting it with India's democratic integrity. The verbal sparring was emblematic of the annual UN sessions, where Pakistan routinely targets India, prompting staunch rebuttals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

