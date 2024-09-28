France Urges Immediate Halt to Israeli Airstrikes
France has called for an immediate stop to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and opposed any ground operations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, in a conversation with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, urged Hezbollah and Iran to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:19 IST
- Country:
- France
France has called for an immediate end to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and expressed opposition to any Israeli ground operations there.
In a statement released after a phone call with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot appealed to Hezbollah and Iran to refrain from any actions that could further destabilize the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran Invites Indian Tourists Amid Tension with Israel: Ambassador Elahi
India and Iran Collaborate to Boost Bilateral Tourism
Rising Resistance: Iranian Women Defy Hijab Mandate
Iran Successfully Launches Chamran-1 Satellite Amid Accusations
Iran says it has successfully sent a satellite into space, reports AP.