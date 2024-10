Starmer Engages with Netanyahu and King Abdullah Amid Middle East Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has engaged in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

This diplomatic contact follows Iran's launch of ballistic missiles at Israel, a retaliatory action for Israel's military campaign against Tehran-affiliated Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Reuters journalists observed missile interceptions taking place over Jordanian airspace. Starmer's office has not yet provided a comment in response to Reuters' inquiries.

