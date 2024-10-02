Tragic Evening: Shooting and Rocket Attack Hit Tel Aviv

In a tragic event on Tuesday evening, Israeli police reported that six individuals lost their lives in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa neighborhood.

Security forces revealed that two suspects opened fire on a bustling boulevard in the southern part of the city. The assailants were subsequently killed by police.

The shooting coincided with a significant barrage of rockets fired from Iran towards Israel, prompting civilians, including those in Tel Aviv, to rush to bomb shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)