Tragic Evening: Shooting and Rocket Attack Hit Tel Aviv
Six people were killed in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa neighborhood. The two suspects were killed by police. The attack occurred just before a barrage of rockets from Iran targeted Israel, leading civilians to seek shelter across the country.
In a tragic event on Tuesday evening, Israeli police reported that six individuals lost their lives in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv's Jaffa neighborhood.
Security forces revealed that two suspects opened fire on a bustling boulevard in the southern part of the city. The assailants were subsequently killed by police.
The shooting coincided with a significant barrage of rockets fired from Iran towards Israel, prompting civilians, including those in Tel Aviv, to rush to bomb shelters.
