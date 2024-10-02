120 Accusers Alleging Sexual Misconduct Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Legal Battle Looms
An attorney representing 120 accusers has stepped forward with sexual misconduct allegations against hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The allegations include sex trafficking charges, with 25 of the accusers being minors at the time of the incidents. Legal action is expected within the next month.
An attorney announced on Tuesday that he is representing 120 accusers in sexual misconduct allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee revealed that lawsuits are expected to be filed within the next month. He noted that the victims include 60 males and 60 females, with 25 of them being minors at the time of the alleged incidents.
Combs, 54, has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on September 17. The charges state that he exploited his 'power and prestige' to coerce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual activities with male sex workers in events known as 'Freak Offs.' Buzbee has previously represented women accusing NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.
