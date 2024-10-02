Left Menu

120 Accusers Alleging Sexual Misconduct Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Legal Battle Looms

An attorney representing 120 accusers has stepped forward with sexual misconduct allegations against hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The allegations include sex trafficking charges, with 25 of the accusers being minors at the time of the incidents. Legal action is expected within the next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:43 IST
120 Accusers Alleging Sexual Misconduct Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Legal Battle Looms
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
  • Country:
  • United States

An attorney announced on Tuesday that he is representing 120 accusers in sexual misconduct allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee revealed that lawsuits are expected to be filed within the next month. He noted that the victims include 60 males and 60 females, with 25 of them being minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

Combs, 54, has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty on September 17. The charges state that he exploited his 'power and prestige' to coerce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual activities with male sex workers in events known as 'Freak Offs.' Buzbee has previously represented women accusing NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024