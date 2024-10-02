Russian Troops Reach Vuhledar's Core, Raising Strategic Stakes in Donbas

Russian troops have reached the center of Vuhledar, a stronghold situated on strategic high ground in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, after resisting Russian assaults since the full-scale invasion began, a local Ukrainian official reported on Tuesday.

Footage on social media depicted Russian soldiers waving flags atop a bombed-out building and another flag on a metal spire. Reuters confirmed the footage matched Vuhledar's street patterns.

Additional images revealed smoke rising over the ruins of the former mining town, now a deserted battlefield where Ukrainian forces have held off previous Russian assaults. 'The enemy is nearly in the city's center,' said Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin, describing the situation as dire. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian military did not comment on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)