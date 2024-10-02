Left Menu

Danish Police Investigate Blasts Near Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen Amid Rising Tensions

Danish police are investigating two blasts near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen. No injuries were reported. The area is cordoned and guarded while investigators search for evidence. The blasts come amid increasing Middle East tensions, and similar incidents have occurred near Israeli embassies in Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish police announced on Wednesday they are investigating two blasts that occurred near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen's northern outskirts. No injuries have been reported, and police have not yet determined the magnitude of the blasts, according to a spokesperson at the scene.

'The Israeli embassy's immediate proximity is a factor we're considering,' stated Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen of the Copenhagen police. In a Facebook post, Israel's embassy expressed shock over the explosions but voiced full confidence in Danish authorities' investigation.

Authorities have cordoned off the area surrounding the embassy, with armed Danish military personnel on guard. Investigators, clad in coveralls, were seen meticulously examining the site for evidence. The blasts come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, where Iran recently launched a massive missile attack on Israel.

Nearby Carolineskolen, a Jewish school, announced closure on Wednesday due to its proximity to the crime scene, according to a spokesperson for the Jewish Community in Denmark.

The area houses several other embassies and consulates. Similar security incidents have been reported near Israel's embassy in Sweden, including a disarmed 'dangerous object' found in January. Swedish authorities have claimed to thwart multiple planned attacks allegedly linked to Iranian security services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

