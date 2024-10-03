Historic Dockworker Strike Halts Major U.S. Ports

The largest dockworker strike in nearly half a century continues to stall operations at major U.S. ports, with container ships facing long delays caused by the labor action. As the strike enters its third day, nearly 45 ships remain anchored outside affected East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, a significant increase since the strike commenced.

Negotiations between the International Longshoremen's Association and employers remain on hold despite mounting pressure from the White House for a resolution. The port owners are prepared to re-enter talks to address the union's demands, including higher wages and a commitment against port automation, which the union fears will result in job losses.

Economists warn that extended strike action could eventually lead to rises in consumer prices, particularly within the food sector. Nonetheless, the Biden administration states it will not intervene to stop the strike, despite concerns from the National Retail Federation and other trade groups about its potential economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)