Mob Chaos in Manipur: Police Station Attacked Amidst Land Dispute Clash

In a dramatic escalation, a mob stormed a police station in Ukhrul town, Manipur, looting arms during a violent clash between two groups, officials revealed on Thursday.

The gunfight, which erupted over the cleaning of a disputed land as part of the Swachhata Abhiyan on Wednesday, claimed three lives and injured twenty others. Prohibitory orders were swiftly imposed and mobile internet services suspended following the unrest in the Naga community.

According to officials, the mob, predominantly comprising youths, broke into the station at Wino Bazar amidst ongoing violence, absconding with government weapons. While investigations continue to identify the stolen arms, sources suggest these include AK-47 and INSAS rifles, marking a first in a Naga-majority area amidst ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)