Nobel Peace Prize Predictions Amid Global Conflicts

The Nobel Peace Prize for this year sees the United Nations' refugee agency (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as top contenders. Political turmoil in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan may lead the committee to prioritize humanitarian work. Allegations against UNRWA present a potential controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Amid escalating global conflicts, contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize include the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan highlight the importance of humanitarian efforts, potentially influencing the committee’s decision.

UNRWA, which provides essential support to Palestinians, is a frontrunner but faces controversy due to allegations of staff involvement in attacks on Israel. Despite temporary funding halts, most donations have resumed following an internal investigation that led to the dismissal of implicated staff.

The committee, tasked with selecting a recipient, could opt not to award the prize, emphasizing the ongoing global strife. With many nominees, including UNHCR, Pope Francis, and David Attenborough, the decision could spotlight various humanitarian and environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

