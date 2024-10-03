Left Menu

Maharashtra Launches 'Panch Shakti' for Public Safety in Baramati

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar unveiled 'Panch Shakti', a multi-faceted initiative in Baramati focused on increasing public safety, especially for women and children. Efforts include a dedicated helpline, complaint boxes, and sensitization programs, following a tragic incident involving a Class 12 student's stabbing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:55 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced the introduction of 'Panch Shakti', a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing public safety, with a focus on women and children, in Baramati of Pune district.

The initiative comes in response to the tragic murder of a Class 12 student by two minors, which took place earlier this week within Pawar's assembly constituency. 'Panch Shakti' will be implemented by the Baramati police and includes introducing sensitization programs for the youth to foster a culture of safety and security.

Key measures of the initiative include 'Shakti Box' complaint boxes for discreet reporting of harassment, the all-hours Shakti helpline, and 'Shakti Kaksh' cells at police stations to assist female complainants. Additionally, 'Shakti Nazar' will monitor social media for harassment, and 'Shakti Bhet' involves educational visits to schools to impart safety awareness.

