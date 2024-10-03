Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Lebanon, Hezbollah Suffers Heavy Losses
Israel's military announced it had killed 15 Hezbollah militants and bombed Beirut after a deadly day of clashes. Hezbollah-linked health officials reported casualties, and tensions further escalated with Iran launching missiles at Israel. This ongoing conflict has displaced over a million Lebanese citizens.
In a significant escalation, Israel's military has reported the killing of 15 Hezbollah militants in south Lebanon while also launching an airstrike on Beirut.
The Hezbollah-linked Islamic Health Authority confirmed the deaths of several staff members, following Israel's precision strikes near Beirut's parliament district. The assault comes amidst a heightened regional conflict, exacerbated by Iran's recent missile volley.
This prolonged period of violence has resulted in over 1,900 deaths and the displacement of around 1.2 million Lebanese citizens, leaving many to take shelter in unlikely refuges such as a former Beirut nightclub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
