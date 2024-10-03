Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Lebanon, Hezbollah Suffers Heavy Losses

In a significant escalation, Israel's military has reported the killing of 15 Hezbollah militants in south Lebanon while also launching an airstrike on Beirut.

The Hezbollah-linked Islamic Health Authority confirmed the deaths of several staff members, following Israel's precision strikes near Beirut's parliament district. The assault comes amidst a heightened regional conflict, exacerbated by Iran's recent missile volley.

This prolonged period of violence has resulted in over 1,900 deaths and the displacement of around 1.2 million Lebanese citizens, leaving many to take shelter in unlikely refuges such as a former Beirut nightclub.

