Minister Ramokgopa Calls for Deeper Engagement on SA's Draft Integrated Resource Plan

The minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to scaling up renewable energy as part of South Africa's energy mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:00 IST
Highlighting the country's dedication to reducing carbon emissions, Dr. Ramokgopa said South Africa aims to "green the economy" while ensuring a Just Transition.
Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, emphasized the government's commitment to engaging more deeply with stakeholders on the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2023) during the 2024 Windaba Conference at Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Dr. Ramokgopa noted that after receiving 4000 public submissions on the IRP 2023, with 250 considered substantive, the government is focusing on refining the conversation around the assumptions and modelling of the energy mix. “We are deepening the conversation because some submissions raise critical issues. We are not reopening public consultation but want to engage with those who made substantive contributions,” he explained.

The minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to scaling up renewable energy as part of South Africa’s energy mix. He stressed the importance of open dialogue with all energy sectors—nuclear, gas, renewable, and coal—to create a balanced and inclusive energy strategy.

Highlighting the country’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions, Dr. Ramokgopa said South Africa aims to "green the economy" while ensuring a Just Transition. He underscored the need to reskill workers affected by the transition and avoid economic disruption and job losses. “We must ensure that industrialization broadens and that no one is left behind in this transition," he said.

 

