Tunisian Appeal Court Upholds Zammel's 18-Month Sentence

A Tunisian appeal court upheld an 18-month prison sentence for Ayachi Zammel, a presidential candidate. Zammel has been imprisoned for a month and is among three contenders, including current President Kais Saied and politician Zouhair Maghzaoui, vying for the presidency ahead of the upcoming election.

An 18-month prison sentence for presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel was upheld by a Tunisian appeal court on Thursday. This decision comes just two days before voters head to the polls.

Zammel has already spent a month in prison. Despite his incarceration, he is one of three candidates, competing alongside the incumbent President Kais Saied and fellow politician Zouhair Maghzaoui.

The ruling could influence the election, as it underscores the high-stakes political environment in Tunisia.

