Controversy Sparks Over Modi's Alleged Use of Swachh Bharat Funds

TMC MP Saket Gokhale alleges that the Modi government used approximately Rs 8,000 crore from Swachh Bharat funds for personal PR. The focus is on Modi's promotion and spending taxpayer money for advertisements, rather than on the intended sanitation initiatives. PM Modi's heavy promotion, including on currency notes and vaccine certificates, is criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:46 IST
Controversy has erupted following allegations by Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spent about Rs 8,000 crore from Swachh Bharat funds on personal public relations for Modi.

Gokhale took to social media to argue that the Swachh Bharat campaign, which marked its 10th anniversary recently, has been used predominantly for Modi's image-building. The MP claims that the funds, originally intended for sanitation efforts, have been diverted towards extensive promotional activities highlighting Modi.

The accusations come amid criticism of Modi's pervasive presence in government campaigns, extending from advertisements to currency notes. Gokhale's accusations emphasize the substantial financial allocations made for Modi's promotion at the expense of public resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

