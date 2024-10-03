Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Deepen Crisis in Lebanon

BEIRUT — In a grave escalation of tension in the Middle East, an Israeli airstrike has left nine dead in the heart of Beirut, Lebanon's health ministry confirms. The attack, part of Israel's ongoing offensive against Hezbollah, underscores the sharp escalation in regional hostilities.

Striking without prior warning, the missile hit an apartment building close to several significant government and international institutions. Hezbollah reported seven of its members were among the casualties. The conflict, intensified by Israel's military actions both in Lebanon and Gaza, has claimed multiple lives, including children.

As violence unfolds, global organizations like the World Health Organisation voice alarm over the mounting death toll, including 28 health workers. Calls for a ceasefire echo amid fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict, exacerbated by retaliatory actions in response to militant group attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)