Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Deepen Crisis in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Beirut has killed nine people amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Israel's broader military actions have led to significant casualties, impacting health workers and civilians, while international entities, like WHO, urge a de-escalation. Concerns grow over the regional impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:52 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Deepen Crisis in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

BEIRUT — In a grave escalation of tension in the Middle East, an Israeli airstrike has left nine dead in the heart of Beirut, Lebanon's health ministry confirms. The attack, part of Israel's ongoing offensive against Hezbollah, underscores the sharp escalation in regional hostilities.

Striking without prior warning, the missile hit an apartment building close to several significant government and international institutions. Hezbollah reported seven of its members were among the casualties. The conflict, intensified by Israel's military actions both in Lebanon and Gaza, has claimed multiple lives, including children.

As violence unfolds, global organizations like the World Health Organisation voice alarm over the mounting death toll, including 28 health workers. Calls for a ceasefire echo amid fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict, exacerbated by retaliatory actions in response to militant group attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024