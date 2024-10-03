Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Deepen Crisis in Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Beirut has killed nine people amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Israel's broader military actions have led to significant casualties, impacting health workers and civilians, while international entities, like WHO, urge a de-escalation. Concerns grow over the regional impact.
- Country:
- Lebanon
BEIRUT — In a grave escalation of tension in the Middle East, an Israeli airstrike has left nine dead in the heart of Beirut, Lebanon's health ministry confirms. The attack, part of Israel's ongoing offensive against Hezbollah, underscores the sharp escalation in regional hostilities.
Striking without prior warning, the missile hit an apartment building close to several significant government and international institutions. Hezbollah reported seven of its members were among the casualties. The conflict, intensified by Israel's military actions both in Lebanon and Gaza, has claimed multiple lives, including children.
As violence unfolds, global organizations like the World Health Organisation voice alarm over the mounting death toll, including 28 health workers. Calls for a ceasefire echo amid fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict, exacerbated by retaliatory actions in response to militant group attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Calls for De-escalation Amid Middle East Tensions
Global Airlines Adjust Operations Amid Middle East Tensions
Pentagon Maintains U.S. Military Posture Amid Middle East Tensions
Pro-Iran Militants Launch Drone Attack Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Cyprus's Role as Mediator in Middle East Tensions