South Africa Urges UN to Address Escalating Israel-Palestine Conflict

South Africa echoed concerns raised by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who warned of the dangers of a broader regional escalation, stating that another war would be devastating for both the region and the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:19 IST
South Africa has voiced serious concerns over the escalating military actions by Israel on Palestine and Lebanon, urging the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the growing conflict. South Africa also condemned Iran's reaction following the Israeli killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Iran retaliated with a two-wave ballistic missile strike, as reported by Al Jazeera.

In a statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), South Africa called for restraint from all parties, emphasizing the suffering of vulnerable groups caught in the conflict. DIRCO reiterated its stance on the Israeli occupation of Palestine, arguing that it continues to deny Palestinians their rights to self-determination and statehood, which are vital for achieving peace in the region.

South Africa echoed concerns raised by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who warned of the dangers of a broader regional escalation, stating that another war would be devastating for both the region and the world.

South Africa also condemned Israel's declaration of Guterres as a persona non grata and urged the international community to uphold international law, emphasizing that as long as unlawful acts go unpunished, conflict and injustice will persist.

