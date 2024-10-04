Middle East on Edge: Israel-Lebanon Tensions Escalate
Israel's military has ordered evacuations in over 20 towns in south Lebanon amid cross-border incursions against Hezbollah. The conflict has resulted in escalating violence, involving Iran, and nearly 1.2 million Lebanese displaced. Global tensions and potential oil supply disruptions are causing economic concerns.
Tensions in the Middle East have reached a boiling point as Israel's military pushes forward with its cross-border operation in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds. On Thursday, evacuations were ordered in over 20 towns, bringing the total to 70, including Nabatieh, signaling imminent Israeli military maneuvers.
Hezbollah retaliated by launching rocket strikes on Israel's Sakhnin military base. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in extensive humanitarian crises, causing over 1.2 million Lebanese to flee and nearly 2,000 fatalities reported in the past year, mostly in recent weeks.
The dispute risks broader international involvement, with potential retaliatory strategies being weighed against Iran. Amidst rising tensions, global oil prices surged as fears of supply disruptions loomed, putting economic stability at risk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
