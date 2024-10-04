Left Menu

Macron's Fiscal Forecast: Tax Hikes and Investment Assurance

French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed major U.S. financiers to candidly discuss France's economic challenges, including potential tax hikes to address a severe deficit. He emphasized France’s investment potential at a meeting during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, indicating a shift in fiscal policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:15 IST
Macron's Fiscal Forecast: Tax Hikes and Investment Assurance
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron recently held discussions with top U.S. financiers to candidly outline the fiscal challenges facing France, including the possibility of impending tax hikes. Macron, seeking to alleviate concerns about France's substantial deficit, spoke with Wall Street executives in New York during the U.N. General Assembly.

The meeting, lasting over an hour, involved 13 senior financiers, including notable figures such as Goldman Sachs President John Waldron and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman. Macron gave a comprehensive overview of the French and European economic landscapes, directly addressing financial struggles and advocating for France as a viable investment locale.

Macron's initiative comes at a critical time, with his new minority government grappling with a budget that may see the deficit exceed 6% this year. Despite pointing to tax adjustments as necessary, he reassured investors about France's commitment to reducing spending as part of a broader economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024