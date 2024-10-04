The Elephants of Resilience: A Family's Tattooed Tribute

An Israeli couple, Leron and Zoli Mor, bear identical tattoos depicting eight intertwined elephants, symbolizing their united family. The first two elephants represent the parents, with six smaller calves symbolizing their children.

The couple has three biological children and adopted three others after their parents, including Leron's sister, were killed in an attack by Hamas. One adopted child, Avigail Idan, was held hostage but later released.

Relocated to Bnei Dror, the Mors maintain an open dialogue about their tragic loss. They met with President Biden, urging efforts to free remaining hostages, emphasizing its utmost importance.

