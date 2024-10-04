The Elephants of Resilience: A Family's Tattooed Tribute
Leron and Zoli Mor showcase family unity through elephant tattoos symbolizing their blended family of six children, including three adopted ones after a tragic Hamas attack. The family openly discusses their loss, honors the memories of deceased parents, and calls for the release of remaining hostages.
An Israeli couple, Leron and Zoli Mor, bear identical tattoos depicting eight intertwined elephants, symbolizing their united family. The first two elephants represent the parents, with six smaller calves symbolizing their children.
The couple has three biological children and adopted three others after their parents, including Leron's sister, were killed in an attack by Hamas. One adopted child, Avigail Idan, was held hostage but later released.
Relocated to Bnei Dror, the Mors maintain an open dialogue about their tragic loss. They met with President Biden, urging efforts to free remaining hostages, emphasizing its utmost importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
