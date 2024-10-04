Outrage in Phephana: Ambedkar Statue Vandalized

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, located in a village within the Phephana police jurisdiction, was vandalized by still unidentified miscreants, officials reported on Friday.

The attackers targeted one of the statue's hands, sparking a wave of outrage from local residents and supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who expressed their dismay by gathering publicly.

Circle Officer Shyam Kant confirmed that the vandalism took place on Thursday night. The police promptly arrived to calm the situation. An investigation is underway, and a new statue was installed the following day, maintaining area peace.

