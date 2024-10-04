Left Menu

Outrage in Phephana: Ambedkar Statue Vandalized

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized in a village under the Phephana police area. The attack, which damaged the statue's hand, prompted outrage from locals and BSP supporters. Police have replaced the statue and are investigating the incident while keeping the peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, located in a village within the Phephana police jurisdiction, was vandalized by still unidentified miscreants, officials reported on Friday.

The attackers targeted one of the statue's hands, sparking a wave of outrage from local residents and supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who expressed their dismay by gathering publicly.

Circle Officer Shyam Kant confirmed that the vandalism took place on Thursday night. The police promptly arrived to calm the situation. An investigation is underway, and a new statue was installed the following day, maintaining area peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

