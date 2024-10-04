Tragic Altercation Turns Fatal in Jabalpur's Natwara Village
In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a 15-year-old Class VIII student allegedly killed a Class IX peer. Following a phone altercation and a death threat, the suspect attacked Rohit Prajapati and later, arrested. The incident underlines the growing concern over youth violence.
A shocking incident has unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, where a young student fell victim to a fatal attack. On Friday, police reported that a 15-year-old boy, studying in Class VIII, allegedly stabbed to death his Class IX peer, Rohit Prajapati.
The altercation between the two youths reportedly began over the phone, where the accused sent a threatening message to Prajapati, vowing to kill him. They both attended different schools in Natwara village, located about 32 kilometers from the district headquarters.
Following the threat, the accused confronted Prajapati on Thursday evening, leading to the tragic event. Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Prajapati succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. Authorities have since taken the suspect into custody as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
