Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Heightened Security at Jaipur Airport and Hotels
Jaipur airport and two hotels in Rajasthan's capital received bomb threat emails, which police have confirmed as hoaxes. The emails, sent by an unknown person, prompted increased security measures at the airport and thorough checks at the hotels. Police are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:26 IST
A bomb threat email sent to Jaipur Airport's CISF on Friday afternoon has been declared a hoax, authorities confirmed.
Two hotels in Rajasthan's capital similarly received threats, leading to heightened security and inspections, though nothing suspicious was found, police stated.
The origin of the emails, which contained a vague challenge to a 'strong country,' is under investigation by law enforcement officials.
