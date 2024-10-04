Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw Interacts with Chief Loco Inspectors at Nashik; Lauds Kavach System and Safety Initiatives

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:52 IST
During his visit, the Minister discussed various aspects of the Kavach system, India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, engaged with Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) undergoing advanced training at the Indian Railways Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN) in Nashik. The interaction centered around the modernization of locomotive operations and improving safety measures across Indian Railways.

During his visit, the Minister discussed various aspects of the Kavach system, India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology. CLIs shared how Kavach enhances safety, improves punctuality, and gives confidence to loco pilots during high-speed operations. One of the CLIs remarked, “Kavach has not only improved train safety but also brought peace of mind to families, knowing that train operations are now significantly safer."

Shri Vaishnaw highlighted modern advancements such as new braking systems, enhanced locomotive technologies, and improvements in crew management practices. He praised the Railways' initiatives in air-conditioning all Running Rooms, improving facilities for inspectors, and reducing duty hours for crew members by adjusting duty rosters. The introduction of air-conditioned locomotives, equipped with toilets and comfortable seats, was also commended as a measure that enhances both safety and comfort for the staff.

Safety remained a key theme throughout the visit, with the Minister stressing the importance of adherence to protocols. He encouraged CLIs to take full advantage of modern technologies and innovations like simulator-based training and emphasized the need for continuous learning. The CLIs, in turn, shared insights on interlocking systems for station masters, the role of PSC sleepers for track safety, and the revolutionary impact of Kavach in preventing Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) incidents and ensuring safety at level crossings.

The Minister reiterated that efforts to improve the crew's working conditions, particularly the introduction of modern safety systems, contribute to both improved safety and efficiency in train operations. He urged the railway staff to remain committed to high standards of safety, innovation, and service excellence.

As part of his visit to Nashik, Shri Vaishnaw also visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, where he sought blessings for the continued progress and safety of Indian Railways and its dedicated workforce, further underscoring the importance of divine guidance in supporting the Railways’ mission of modernization and safety. 

